Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 156.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $131,615,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,709,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $532,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,047 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,767,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $156,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,641 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,888,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,538,000 after purchasing an additional 895,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 656,364 shares during the last quarter. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

