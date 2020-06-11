US Bancorp DE Sells 2,683 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MasTec were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,043,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 74.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,509,000 after purchasing an additional 749,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 521,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 44.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,700,000 after purchasing an additional 469,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,001,000 after purchasing an additional 462,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on MasTec from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $244,280.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. MasTec had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

