Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,347 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,914.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

Shares of IYT stock opened at $170.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.49 and a 200-day moving average of $170.98. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Further Reading: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.