Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Holdings Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 126.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 103,332 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 65,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.