Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 25,177 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 207,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 53,118 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 180,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 29,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $15.46 on Thursday. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $76.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CXP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $22.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

In other Columbia Property Trust news, CEO E Nelson Mills bought 21,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $184,240.00. Also, Director John L. Dixon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,056 shares of company stock valued at $292,030. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

