Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 7,865.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Union Gaming Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.87.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman William S. Boyd bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

