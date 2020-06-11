Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,949 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.08% of Southwest Gas worth $41,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

In related news, CEO John P. Hester acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,080.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $30,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,964 shares in the company, valued at $973,596.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $74.51 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $92.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.75 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.