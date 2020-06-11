Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,428,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.51% of Dynatrace worth $34,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DT. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $155,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $2,980,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 745.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 51.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 320,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 108,318 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DT opened at $37.96 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 76.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 29,196 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $603,189.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,670,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,506,703.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 29,668,891 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,017,642,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,562,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,089,419 in the last three months.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dynatrace from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.61.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

