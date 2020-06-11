State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,237,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.76% of Triton International worth $32,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. Triton International Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $40.81.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.04 million. Triton International had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Triton International Ltd will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 36,539 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,367 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,689. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

