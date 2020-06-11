Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,607 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 418,055 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,336,000 after purchasing an additional 57,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,387,000 after purchasing an additional 52,270 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $79.08 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $89.77.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KALU. BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

In related news, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $71,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $220,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,254 shares of company stock valued at $637,813. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

