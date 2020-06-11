Private Advisor Group LLC Has $434,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,926,000 after purchasing an additional 130,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,570,000 after buying an additional 74,425 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in United Rentals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,068,000 after buying an additional 98,420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,088,000 after buying an additional 206,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,871,000 after buying an additional 26,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $158.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.27. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.93 and a 200-day moving average of $134.45.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

