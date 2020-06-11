Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Holdings Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,202 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VECO. State Street Corp boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,309,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 247,901 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 55,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 454,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 73,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $13.72 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VECO. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

