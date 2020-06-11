First Trust Advisors LP Has $146,000 Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 70.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,559 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Mark Ein purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,729.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,565.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $509.53 million, a PE ratio of -149.67 and a beta of 2.29. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

