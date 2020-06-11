Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 29.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crocs from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.91.

Crocs stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.56. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.27 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $942,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $879,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

