State Street Corp Sells 23,436 Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,339,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.04% of Radius Health worth $30,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth $7,677,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Radius Health by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 336,259 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Radius Health by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,194,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after buying an additional 178,756 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Radius Health by 572.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 196,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 167,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Radius Health by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after buying an additional 148,686 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDUS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Radius Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. Radius Health Inc has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.77 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 66.82% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Radius Health Inc will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

