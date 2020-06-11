Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Sell Rating for Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PK. TheStreet lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $331,500.00. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,757.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,863.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.