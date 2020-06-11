LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LKQ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.13.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. LKQ has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 55,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

