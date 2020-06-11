McBride’s (MCB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

McBride (LON:MCB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McBride from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 70 ($0.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of McBride stock opened at GBX 64.46 ($0.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.51. The firm has a market cap of $117.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04. McBride has a 1 year low of GBX 45.90 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 88.50 ($1.13).

In other news, insider Neil Harrington acquired 16,932 shares of McBride stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,870 ($74.71) per share, for a total transaction of £993,908.40 ($1,264,997.33).

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

