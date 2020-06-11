Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Mind Gym (LON:MIND)

Mind Gym (LON:MIND)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of Mind Gym stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 142.52. The firm has a market cap of $104.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41. Mind Gym has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 207 ($2.63).
Mind Gym Company Profile
