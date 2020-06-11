Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Mind Gym (LON:MIND)

Mind Gym (LON:MIND)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Mind Gym stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 142.52. The firm has a market cap of $104.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41. Mind Gym has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 207 ($2.63).

Mind Gym PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides management development training and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

