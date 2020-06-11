Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MONY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 360 ($4.58) to GBX 310 ($3.95) in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.22) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 359.44 ($4.57).

Shares of MONY stock opened at GBX 322 ($4.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 326.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 319.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 210 ($2.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 419.80 ($5.34).

In other news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 30,000 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £88,200 ($112,256.59). Also, insider Scilla Grimble sold 19,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.16), for a total transaction of £48,203.76 ($61,351.36).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

