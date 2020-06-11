Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BME. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 450 ($5.73) to GBX 500 ($6.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 376 ($4.79) to GBX 430 ($5.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 375 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.41) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.35) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 430 ($5.47) to GBX 370 ($4.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 413.14 ($5.26).

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 343.90 ($4.38) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 349.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 353.25. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 245.60 ($3.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 439.90 ($5.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

