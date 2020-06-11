CareTech (LON:CTH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

CareTech (LON:CTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CareTech in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

LON CTH opened at GBX 389 ($4.95) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 399.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 416.79. CareTech has a one year low of GBX 285 ($3.63) and a one year high of GBX 502 ($6.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $448.69 million and a P/E ratio of 21.31.

CareTech Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries provide social care and support services for children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Adult Services and Children Services. The Adult services segment provides individual tailor made solutions for people living in their own homes, residential care, or independent supported living schemes.

