Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WJG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Watkin Jones from GBX 282 ($3.59) to GBX 267 ($3.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.18) target price (down previously from GBX 280 ($3.56)) on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

LON WJG opened at GBX 160.60 ($2.04) on Thursday. Watkin Jones has a 12 month low of GBX 118.17 ($1.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 299.50 ($3.81). The stock has a market cap of $412.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 164.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 210.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97.

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

