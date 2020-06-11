easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 746 ($9.49) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on easyJet from GBX 668 ($8.50) to GBX 545 ($6.94) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,320 ($16.80) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 1,100 ($14.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,021.30 ($13.00).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 784.40 ($9.98) on Thursday. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($19.98). The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 8.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 619.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,044.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

In other easyJet news, insider Moya Greene bought 7,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 711 ($9.05) per share, with a total value of £49,997.52 ($63,634.36). Insiders have bought a total of 7,085 shares of company stock worth $5,030,016 in the last three months.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.