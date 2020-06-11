Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 148 ($1.88) to GBX 105 ($1.34) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 107 ($1.36) to GBX 95 ($1.21) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Royal Mail to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 165 ($2.10) in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 164.67 ($2.10).

LON RMG opened at GBX 173.85 ($2.21) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 118.86 ($1.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 258.60 ($3.29). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 168.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 182.71.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

