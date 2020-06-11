Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) PT Raised to GBX 1,001

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 983 ($12.51) to GBX 1,001 ($12.74) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 38.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BRBY. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.91) to GBX 1,700 ($21.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Burberry Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,730 ($22.02) to GBX 1,490 ($18.96) in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.18) to GBX 1,750 ($22.27) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.73) to GBX 1,600 ($20.36) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,400 ($30.55) to GBX 1,900 ($24.18) in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,697.56 ($21.61).

Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,616 ($20.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,017 ($12.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,362 ($30.06). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,436.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,752.59.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

