UBS Group Trims Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Target Price to GBX 110

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 110 ($1.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HMSO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 188 ($2.39) to GBX 59 ($0.75) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Hammerson to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 120.08 ($1.53).

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 112.07 ($1.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $900.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 39.57 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 325.30 ($4.14). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.34.

In other Hammerson news, insider Pierre Bouchut sold 20,279 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.87), for a total transaction of £13,789.72 ($17,550.87). Also, insider Sarah Booth sold 11,882 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.22), for a total transaction of £11,406.72 ($14,517.91).

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

