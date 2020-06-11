Credit Suisse Group Boosts Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target to GBX 910

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 750 ($9.55) to GBX 910 ($11.58) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 630 ($8.02) to GBX 705 ($8.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Lancashire to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.45) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 750.73 ($9.55).

Shares of LRE stock opened at GBX 803 ($10.22) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 642.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 697.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 481 ($6.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 827 ($10.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

