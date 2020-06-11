Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1 at UBS Group

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its target price cut by research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 46 ($0.59) to GBX 1 ($0.01) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 85.63% from the company’s current price.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Intu Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 25 ($0.32).

LON:INTU opened at GBX 6.96 ($0.09) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.70. Intu Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 93.02 ($1.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

