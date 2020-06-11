Ocado Group’s (OCDO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.64) to GBX 1,350 ($17.18) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 932 ($11.86) to GBX 1,088 ($13.85) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.36) to GBX 1,700 ($21.64) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ocado Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,090 ($13.87) to GBX 1,400 ($17.82) in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,437.92 ($18.30).

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 1,958.50 ($24.93) on Thursday. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 994.01 ($12.65) and a one year high of GBX 2,249 ($28.62). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,912.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,416.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

