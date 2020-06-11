Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 516 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 533 ($6.78) to GBX 516 ($6.57) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.44% from the company’s previous close.

BAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.50) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 700 ($8.91) to GBX 670 ($8.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Babcock International Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 470 ($5.98) to GBX 419 ($5.33) in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 580.25 ($7.39).

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 386.70 ($4.92) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 399.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 488.48. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.18. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 296.53 ($3.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 659.80 ($8.40).

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £31,900 ($40,600.74).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

