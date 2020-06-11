Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Price Target Increased to GBX 80 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) had its target price upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PFD. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 54.60 ($0.69) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $459.95 million and a P/E ratio of -21.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.46. Premier Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 17.86 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 47.82 ($0.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.58.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.