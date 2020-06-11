CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Price Target Raised to GBX 260

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 260 ($3.31) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Monday, April 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 187 ($2.38).

Shares of CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 232.50 ($2.96) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 203.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.81. CMC Markets has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($1.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 227.90 ($2.90). The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20. The company has a market cap of $581.13 million and a PE ratio of 26.56.

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

