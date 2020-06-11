Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Given New GBX 580 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 598 ($7.61) to GBX 580 ($7.38) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.19% from the company’s previous close.

SHB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 740 ($9.42) to GBX 525 ($6.68) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 770 ($9.80) to GBX 610 ($7.76) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Shaftesbury to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 764 ($9.72) to GBX 525 ($6.68) in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 900 ($11.45) to GBX 800 ($10.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 687.11 ($8.75).

Shares of LON:SHB opened at GBX 593 ($7.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 69.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 585.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 772.94. Shaftesbury has a one year low of GBX 478.40 ($6.09) and a one year high of GBX 992.50 ($12.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 8.20 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). On average, analysts anticipate that Shaftesbury will post 1997.9999235 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

