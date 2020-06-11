US Bancorp DE Has $981,000 Holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2,395.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 90,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 344,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DORM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Dorman Products stock opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Dorman Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.09 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $105,869.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

