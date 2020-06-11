7,016 Shares in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,617 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,660 shares during the period. Great Hill Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,329,000. Finally, Wishbone Management LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $182.38 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $197.06. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.53.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wayfair from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.29.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $148,113.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,531.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $23,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,077,737 shares of company stock valued at $34,402,016. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

