Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,533 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,046,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Game Creek Capital LP increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.83. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

