KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $187,256,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,023,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,886,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,217,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,410 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in KeyCorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 106,485 shares of company stock worth $1,109,564 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

