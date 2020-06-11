Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 843,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,187,000 after purchasing an additional 394,675 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 134,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 9,707.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 119,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 118,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $121.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.93 and its 200 day moving average is $130.29. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $134.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

TIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.