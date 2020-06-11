Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Twilio by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,844,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $10,310,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,416 shares of company stock valued at $51,541,299 over the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Twilio from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.24.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $203.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.21 and a beta of 1.64. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $209.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.50 and a 200 day moving average of $120.67.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

