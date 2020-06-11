Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Holdings Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Novocure were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novocure by 60.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Novocure by 15.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novocure by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Novocure during the fourth quarter worth about $4,214,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Novocure during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Novocure in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $67.89 on Thursday. Novocure Ltd has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 754.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $101.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 27,519 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $1,953,849.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,297,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,184 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $71,134.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,527 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

