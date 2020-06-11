Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 754 New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 74.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 600.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 334.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 108.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $267,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.31). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

