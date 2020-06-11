Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 264 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 108.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $3,144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period.

ADC opened at $65.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.47.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.29 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $134,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,171 shares in the company, valued at $146,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Merrie S. Frankel purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $178,938. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

