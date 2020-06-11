Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 5 Shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Seaboard by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Seaboard by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Seaboard by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,146.38 on Thursday. Seaboard Corp has a 12-month low of $2,614.00 and a 12-month high of $4,450.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($88.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

