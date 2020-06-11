Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 374 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 108.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCO. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,978,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,949,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,473,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 549.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 568,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 480,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 1,300.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 452,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,952,000 after purchasing an additional 420,228 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TCO opened at $36.17 on Thursday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of -0.06.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCO. Compass Point began coverage on Taubman Centers in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

