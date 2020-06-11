Van ECK Associates Corp Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 108.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,755,000 after buying an additional 2,078,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,112,000 after buying an additional 134,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wood & Company upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. Highwoods Properties Inc has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

