Citigroup Inc. Sells 37,599 Shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,599 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in WesBanco by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in WesBanco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,313.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 9,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $212,338.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,144.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,836 shares of company stock worth $883,173. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

WesBanco stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WesBanco Inc has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $148.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.19 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

