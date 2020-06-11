K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stake Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of K12 worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of K12 by 92.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of K12 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 6,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $180,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,940 shares of company stock worth $692,232. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

K12 stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.23. K12 Inc. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $31.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. K12 had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that K12 Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

