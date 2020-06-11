United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Holdings Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,430 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 351,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 30,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,987,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,253,000 after purchasing an additional 133,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. DA Davidson upgraded United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.34. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.58 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

