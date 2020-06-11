Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 108.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBGS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,128,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 273,739 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,198,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,479,000 after buying an additional 153,845 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $4,856,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 182.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 132,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.70. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $42.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.61 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.85%. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.59 per share, with a total value of $295,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $2,894,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

